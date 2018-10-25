Clear

Huntsville Police investigating robbery at Regions Bank on Memorial Parkway

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 11:06 AM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 11:23 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Police are investigating a robbery at Regions Bank on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville that happened around 10:30 Thursday morning. 

One person, who was seen driving a black motorcycle, is accused of showing a gun to a clerk and taking money . 

The bank has been closed, and investigators are on the scene. No one injured

