Huntsville Police investigating robbery at Regions Bank on Memorial Parkway

Police are investigating a robbery at Regions Bank on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville that happened around 10:30 Thursday morning.
One person, who was seen driving a black motorcycle, is accused of showing a gun to a clerk and taking money .
The bank has been closed, and investigators are on the scene. No one injured
