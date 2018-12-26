Clear

Huntsville Police investigating burglary at City Lumber Co.

A television and four company cellphones were stolen.

Dec. 26, 2018
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 4:39 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Police responded Wednesday around 7 a.m. to the City Lumber Co. at Long Avenue.

The manager, Matthew Willaner, said that when he arrived, he found a window that had been busted out and a door that had been forced from the inside. A television and four company cellphones were stolen. Police say the phones had locators on them, but these were turned off by someone.

No further information has been released at this time.

