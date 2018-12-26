Huntsville Police responded Wednesday around 7 a.m. to the City Lumber Co. at Long Avenue.
The manager, Matthew Willaner, said that when he arrived, he found a window that had been busted out and a door that had been forced from the inside. A television and four company cellphones were stolen. Police say the phones had locators on them, but these were turned off by someone.
No further information has been released at this time.
Related Content
- Huntsville Police investigating burglary at City Lumber Co.
- Huntsville Police investigate burglary on Jordan Lane
- Huntsville police investigating robbery
- Police release photos of Huntsville burglary suspect
- Huntsville Police trying to identify burglary suspect
- Police investigating shooting in Huntsville
- Huntsville police investigate robbery shooting
- Early morning fire at Moss Lumber Company
- Huntsville Police search for suspect in grocery store burglary
- Police investigating shooting in north Huntsville
Scroll for more content...