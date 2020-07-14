‘He became drunk, I think, during the burglary:’ Suspect takes Huntsville restaurant’s cash, booze

Huntsville Police are investigating a burglary at a new restaurant.

Police say the person responsible tried to take liquor and money from the businesses.

One of the partners at Phat Sammy's said the restaurant is open again after learning someone was inside and took not only money but also drank some of their booze.

Jeremy Concepcion is one of the partners at Phat Sammy's in downtown Huntsville. He showed me surveillance video that reveals what happened inside Sunday night while the business was closed.

"He finds some booze, he finds the lights, and we thought for awhile it's two different people. At some point he realizes there is cameras. He goes to the back to where the employee room is and finds a dark blue cardigan and a dirty server apron and covers his face with the apron and puts a cardigan on and comes back on the cameras. We thought for awhile it's two different people," he said.

In surveillance video, you see the suspect empty the cash drawer into a linen bag and also carrying alcohol.

"He had a cup full. I think that put him over the edge. He became drunk, I think, during the burglary," he said.

Concepcion said the suspect didn't get far with some of the money and booze he tried to take.

"He was either too drunk to carry it or he got spooked, so he left all the stuff behind," he said.

Phat Sammy's opened only two days before the state forced restaurants to do carry-out or delivery only because of coronavirus.

Concepcion said the restaurant is doing all it can to get by.

"We didn't receive any government assistance at all, so we haven't gotten a dime. Despite taking huge revenue hits in our projections, there's still monthly bills that don't care about a virus," he said.

He said although the person responsible didn't get away with much, it still hurts.

"It's not a huge loss. It's not good. It's a bill. Basically, that would have paid a bill, a monthly bill. I mean, it's not great," Concepcion said.

Huntsville police are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance video to contact them at 256-427-7020.

In the meantime, the business hopes the suspect doesn't come back and is caught.