Huntsville Police investigating a shooting near Gate 10

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened near Gate 10 at Redstone Arsenal. Police say one person was shot in the leg and is now at Huntsville Hospital. Officials have not caught the shooter. The shooting happened early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Patfton Road and Talwell Drive, near Monarch Apartment Homes.
