Huntsville Police investigate two shootings less than two miles away from each other

Tuesday evening Huntsville Police continue their search for suspects in two shootings that happened less than two miles away from each other in the span of about 5 hours!

Huntsville Police tell us the first shooting happened late Monday night on East Brook Drive. The second one was about 4 a.m. on Wilkenson Drive.

Huntsville police say they are not sure if these two shootings are related. Neighbors who live on Wilkenson and East Brook Drive tell WAAY 31 shootings are rare in the area

"Peace and quiet. People keep to themselves," said resident, Steve Fletcher.

Neighbors say that's what made the shootings such a surprise

"It honestly makes me a little uncomfortable. It makes me feel like this neighborhood isn't as safe as it used to be," said resident, Vance Sales.

Huntsville Police say two victims are in the hospital with minor injuries.

"Guns don't solve nothing. All you have to do is talk it out. That's all I do. Stay away from trouble," said Fletcher.

Neighbors say they hope nothing like this happens again.

"I don't feel safe. I don't feel safe having my wife going back and forth. She works late at night," said Sales.

"Be real cautious when you're going up and down the street at night. That's all I do," said Fletcher.

If you have any information about the shootings, you're asked to contact Huntsville Police.