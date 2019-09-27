Huntsville police are investigating a shooting and a second incident at Mason Court Apartments about 11 p.m. Thursday.
They say the two incidents are not related.
A spokesman for Huntsville Police said they responded to a call for a shooting and when they arrived they found one gunshot through the front window of a unit at the complex. No one was hurt in the shooting.
While police were investigating that scene they were made aware of a second scene where they found blood. They tell us they were not able to find a victim connected to the blood.
We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more about both of these incidents.
Related Content
- Huntsville Police investigate two incidents at apartment complex on Mason Court
- Huntsville apartment complex fire under investigation
- Police investigating accidental shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
- Car burned at Huntsville apartment complex
- Tenants displaced after Huntsville apartment complex condemned
- Apartment complex hires Huntsville police after overnight shooting
- Huntsville Police swarm apartment complex after New Year's Eve shooting
- Police rush to Huntsville apartment complex after shooting
- Police: 1 shot at Decatur apartment complex
- Police Investigating car break-ins at Huntsville shopping complex
Scroll for more content...