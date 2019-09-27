Clear

Huntsville Police investigate two incidents at apartment complex on Mason Court

The incidents are not related

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 7:46 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting and a second incident at Mason Court Apartments about 11 p.m. Thursday. 

They say the two incidents are not related.

A spokesman for Huntsville Police said they responded to a call for a shooting and when they arrived they found one gunshot through the front window of a unit at the complex. No one was hurt in the shooting.

While police were investigating that scene they were made aware of a second scene where they found blood. They tell us they were not able to find a victim connected to the blood.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more about both of these incidents.

