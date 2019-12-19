Huntsville police investigate shooting in North Huntsville

Huntsville police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting.

The shooting happened Wednesday at a home on Merry Oaks Drive in North Huntsville.

A male juvenile was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious but stable condition after the shooting. At this time, police still don't have a suspect in custody.

Huntsville police spent several hours canvassing the neighborhood and collecting evidence. They found several bullet casings around the home. They also took 3D scans of the scene.

One woman who lives in the neighborhood told us her home was actually hit by at least two bullets during the shooting. Her daughter and grandson were inside.

"Thank God they weren't in the room, because the bullet went through the window and my grandson was in there, and I just lost my mom last year and for something to happen to my daughter or my grandson just would've took me out. It really would've took me out," said Felicia Sykes.

The shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information, you should give Huntsville police a call.