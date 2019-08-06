Huntsville Police investigate shooting at auto body shop on South Memorial Parkway

Huntsville police are investigating after the owner of Good Guys Garage, an auto body shop, fired his gun at a man he said was breaking into a car.

It happened on South Memorial Parkway between Meadowbrook Drive and Mythewood Drive Southwest about 4 a.m.

Reggie Pettway said he saw lights outside the building, and when he checked his security cameras he saw a man taking parts from a truck. He said he went outside and confronted the man and when the man held a flashlight up he felt threated and shot at the man. Officers in the area heard the shot and once the call came in they were able to set up a perimeter.

They then began searching for the man using tracking dogs, but the dogs lost the man's scent.

Huntsville police said they did not find any blood at the scene so they do not believe the suspect was hit by the shots.

They did find a cell phone and backpack at the scene that they say belongs to the suspect. At this time they have ended their search. There is no one in custody.