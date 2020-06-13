Huntsville Police investigate racist, anti-Semitic graffiti on Memorial Parkway overpass

A series of graffiti messages espousing racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic statements and symbols painted on an overpass along South Memorial Parkway at the intersection of Airport Road is under investigation by Huntsville Police.

Viewers sent in images that show black, spray painted swastikas and "SS" along with messages like "white rights matter," "black lives don't matter" and "n***** are gay."



Huntsville Police are investigating after this graffiti was spray painted on the overpass at the intersection of South Memorial Parkway and Airport Road on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Huntsville Police are investigating after this graffiti was spray painted on the overpass at the intersection of South Memorial Parkway and Airport Road on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

WAAY 31 went by the scene around 9:20 and the spray paint was already painted over.

In a statement posted to social media, Huntsville Police condemned the graffiti and stated that "We are disgusted by the racist language. There will be zero tolerance for this behavior in Huntsville."

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.