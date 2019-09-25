Huntsville Police investigate drowning at Big Spring Park

Huntsville Police said a 59-year-old homeless man was found in the pond early Wednesday morning. The man, who has not yet been identified, was confined to a wheelchair.

Huntsville Police told us a hospital employee on his break called 911 to report the body in the water. When HEMSI arrived they pulled the man and his wheelchair out of the pond. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said they did find cans of alcohol nearby and that could be a cause -- something they are still investigating. We spoke to another homeless man who talked to the man in the wheelchair for three hours last night. He was shocked when he learned what happened.

"That's just going to be on my heart all day today. I can't...oh, god," said Anthony Langford.

Huntsville Police said foul play is not suspected.