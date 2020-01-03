Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Huntsville Police investigate business vandalism

Huntsville Police said someone cracked part of the glass door to Trinity Orthotics & Pedorthics on Friday evening.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 11:19 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Huntsville Police is working to determine who vandalized a business on Friday evening. 

Officers responded to Trinity Orthotics & Pedorthics on Bob Wallace Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found someone threw and object at the glass front door, causing part of it to crack.


Huntsville Police are reviewing security footage from nearby businesses to determine the extent of the vandalism, which included cracking the door to Trinity Orthotics & Pedorthics (pictured).

Investigators are going through security footage from nearby businesses to determine the extent of the crime.

As of Friday night, an arrest had not been made in the case, but officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events