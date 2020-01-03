Huntsville Police investigate business vandalism

Huntsville Police is working to determine who vandalized a business on Friday evening.
Officers responded to Trinity Orthotics & Pedorthics on Bob Wallace Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found someone threw and object at the glass front door, causing part of it to crack.
Huntsville Police are reviewing security footage from nearby businesses to determine the extent of the vandalism, which included cracking the door to Trinity Orthotics & Pedorthics (pictured).
Investigators are going through security footage from nearby businesses to determine the extent of the crime.
As of Friday night, an arrest had not been made in the case, but officials said the investigation is ongoing.
