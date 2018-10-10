Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville Police investigate burglary on Jordan Lane

Huntsville Police are investigating an overnight burglary to P&T trailers on Jordan Lane.

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 11:20 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Police are investigating an overnight burglary to P&T trailers on Jordan Lane.

A rock was used to break through a window for the perpetrators to gain entry. A cash register with a small amount of money in it was stolen and the trailers were rummaged through.

There are no suspects at this time. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events