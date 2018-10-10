Huntsville Police investigate burglary on Jordan Lane

Huntsville Police are investigating an overnight burglary to P&T trailers on Jordan Lane.
A rock was used to break through a window for the perpetrators to gain entry. A cash register with a small amount of money in it was stolen and the trailers were rummaged through.
There are no suspects at this time.
