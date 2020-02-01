Clear

Huntsville Police investigate after man was shot in the arm

Huntsville Police said the man had minor injuries.

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 11:04 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith, Alexis Scott

Huntsville Police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm Saturday night.

Officers said the victim showed up to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries. They responded to the area of the 3000 block of Penny Drive in Huntsville where the shooting was believe to have taken place, but were unable to establish a scene.

Investigators are now searching for a car they believe may be involved in the shooting. 

