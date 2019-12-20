Huntsville police invest in new 3D technology

Investigators with Huntsville police have new 3D software technology to help survey crime scenes.

Most recently, it was used while investigating a shooting in North Huntsville Wednesday.

"It uses laser technology to photograph and video a crime scene," Michael Johnson with Huntsville police said.

The department has only had FARO 3D Scanner for a few months. It is used by investigators for major crimes.

"So, the software that comes with the FARO Scanner is really what helps the investigation process," Johnson said. "It helps the prosecution when it comes time to present it to juries."

It presents the scene in 3D, and when it comes to documenting evidence, it does it in half the time it takes with traditional methods.

Many people in the North Huntsville neighborhood where the shooting happened told WAAY 31 they noticed the technology.

"Any technology that they have that they can come up with that can help make our community safer, then I'm all for it," one man said.

The evidence gathered from the scanner has yet to be used in court. Prosecutors still have to get it approved as evidence.