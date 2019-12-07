Huntsville Police release identity of officer slain while on duty Friday

Huntsville Police Department Chief Mark McMurray on Saturday identified STAC Agent Billy Fred Clardy III as the Huntsville police officer killed in the line of duty on Friday.

He was taking part in a drug investigation when he was shot on Levert Street.

He was hired in 2005.

He is survived by his wife, 5 children, 2 brothers, his mother, and many other members of a large family.

"He is more than an Huntsville hero. He was an American hero," McMurray said.

His father, Police Officer Billy Clardy Jr., also was killed in the line of duty.

Clardy Jr. was killed May 3, 1978, in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 72, at the intersection with Old Gurley Road, while en route to meet another officer. Read more about that here

From the Huntsville Police Department's Facebook page:

STAC Agent Billy Clardy III

EOW Dec 6th, 2019.

STAC Agent Billy Clardy III was a police officer for the Huntsville Police Department working as a drug agent as part of the HIDTA Gulf Coast Task Force on December 6th 2019. STAC Agents are part of the North Alabama Drug Task Force under HIDTA. During that drug investigation, STAC Agents set up a drug buy where a known offender was to drop off a large amount of drugs at a residence on Levert St. Upon arrival at the residence, STAC Agent Clardy was immediately shot by the offender on the porch. There was a short foot pursuit with other officers who were on a perimeter, when the offender was eventualluy captured. STAC Agent Clardy died as a result of gunshot wounds he suffered outside the scope of his bulletproof vest.

Agent Clardy is survived by his wife and 5 kids. He is also the son of fallen Officer Billy Fred Clardy Jr. who was killed in the line of duty with the Huntsville Police Department May 3rd, 1978.

First and foremost, he was a beloved son, brother, husband and father. He was also an exceptional police officer with many career accomplishments. He started his career working North Huntsville as a patrol officer. He quickly moved to becoming a Community Relations Officer for several years, became a part of the very first HPD Anti-Crime Team and then became a STAC Agent.

In the coming days we will be announcing arrangements. We thank everyone for reaching out with love and support. Please continue to pray for his family.