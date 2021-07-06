Huntsville Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning wreck

Huntsville Police have identified 30-year-old Lawrence Oldham of Brownsboro as the victim of this wreck.

From Earlier:

Don Webster with HEMSI confirms one person is dead after an overnight Huntsville wreck.

Huntsville police say Cecil Ashburn Drive is back open after being shut down early Monday morning due to a motorcycle wreck.

Huntsville Police shut down part of Cecil Ashburn Drive after a wreck early on Monday morning. According to the Huntsville Police Department, a single vehicle motorcycle crash happened around 3:30 A.M.