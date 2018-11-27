Huntsville Police hosting Holiday Open House

Huntsville Police are using their newest recruits to help get the word out about a family-friendly holiday event ahead of Christmas. The Grinch, Olaf and the Cat in the Hat helped make the announcement for the holiday open house.

All of the characters will be there on December 6th, along with Santa. There will also be door prizes, games, face painting and much more. The police captain who helped organize the open house says South Precinct wanted to do something fun for the community they serve.

"We want the community to come out and meet us. We want them to interact with the police officers. This is a time of the year where a lot of times it's stressful for people, and we wanted to do something that was fun," said Captain Ken Brooks with Huntsville Police.

The holiday open house is free and open to the public. It will start at 5:30 p.m and last until 8:30 p.m. on December 6th at 7900 Bailey Cove Road. Those who attend are asked to bring unwrapped toys to donate to Toys for Tots.