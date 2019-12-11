Huntsville Police host holiday open house to meet community

The Huntsville Police Department held a holiday open house at its South Precinct Wednesday so the community could get to know the department's officers.

The South Precinct is located on Bailey Cove right across from the old Grissom High School.

Huntsville Police Capt. Ken Brooks said his officers want to honor Billy Clardy III.

"We decided yes, we need to definitely do this event. This is to honor Billy. Billy would want us to do this event. This is the kind of event Billy would have done ...," he said.

Prior to becoming a drug agent with the department, Clardy was a community resource officer and helped plan events just like Wednesday's holiday open house.

Brooks said throughout the week volunteers helped prepare his precinct.

"This precinct was decorated by volunteers, our officers have been busy taking care of business, and during that time we’ve had folks in here wanting to show their support and they’ve done that by decorating our precinct for us," he said.

Bobbie Conner is one of those volunteers. She knows the officers are struggling with Clardy's loss and wanted to do what she could to help.

"It is hard to focus on something like this when something tragic like that has happened," he said.

Conner said she hopes the community will come out and interact with the officers tonight and get to know them like she has.

"I ride with these officers on the weekend. I know how careful they are. They’re fun and they’re funny and if you get to know them they are just like your family," he said.

Brooks said although he never had the opportunity to work with Officer Clardy, he knows the impact he left on the entire department.

"Unfortunately, I didn’t get to. I wish I did because in talking with the guys that worked with him he was top notch, and everything I ever knew about him. Top notch," he said.