Mastin Lake Road is Open Again

Huntsville Police closed Mastin Lake Road & Alyci Drive on Tuesday morning, due to a wreck. Officers said a vehicle ran off the road and hit a pole. They say the driver was okay, and did not need to go to the hospital. Police say the road is back open at this time.
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 5:51 AM
Updated: Jun 8, 2021 7:01 AM
