Clear

‘Constantly on our minds:’ Huntsville officer Billy Clardy III’s loss still hurts 1 year after tragedy

STAC Agent, Billy Clardy III, was killed in the line of duty on December 6, 2019 while working a drug case.

Posted: Dec 6, 2020 4:46 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2020 5:18 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

One year ago, life changed forever for everyone who knew and loved Huntsville Police officer Billy Clardy III. 

While this year has been tough on many people, the Clardy family had the added burden of this loss. While they wait for justice, those who served by his side vow to keep the decorated Officer's legacy alive.

"About the time it happened I was just getting home from work, and I didn't hear any of the radio chatter, but I did receive a phone call, and I didn't know who it was. We had, as a family being in law enforcement, we had a little ordeal that we would all do. Contact each other and let each other know we're OK, and there was one missing that day," said Sgt. Tim Clardy Jr. 

One year later, Tim Clardy Jr. still vividly remembers not hearing from his cousin, STAC Agent Billy Clardy III. Cousins by birth, the two became more like brothers during their career in law enforcement.

"We have a history of law enforcement in our family. It goes back decades. He's the oldest grandchild, so he was the cool cousin that was around during the holidays. It was a pretty close bond. Long talks, encouraging each other to move forward. Encouraging each other to get outside the comfort zone and pushing forward to make the community better," he explained.

Billy Clardy III worked as a narcotics agent with the department at the time of his death. He was shot during a drug task force operation. Investigators said when the suspect, LaJeromeny Brown, arrived at a home on Levert Street he drew a gun and shot Clardy.

Lt. Tony McElyea, his supervisor, arrived on scene shortly after it happened.

"When I got in my car, I turned my radio on. I heard something was wrong. Knowing it was probably something bad," he said.

One year later, he can't shake that memory, but he chooses to focus on what Clardy brought to the department and the community he served.

"He was a dear friend. He's somebody that I considered family. On top of that, I worked my entire career with him, so it's definitely been hard this last year. The only thing we can do is honor him by continuing to work with the work ethic that he had, with the professionalism, and honor him in that way," McElyea explained.

McElyea described the bond his team shared from the countless operations they worked together.

"It's a brotherhood. They're with each other more than they're with their only families. They're with each other sometimes 16, 17 hours a day because there is no set hours in narcotics work, so when you're with someone that much you can't help but to grow a special bond," he said.

The department has stood by the family's side the past year.

"In the coming days, months, and years, we're going to be right by your side. Any time that you need us. Billy had our six for years and now it's our turn to have yours," McElyea said back at Clardy's funeral in December of 2019.

Those words still stand true a year later.

"Time goes by way too fast. He's constantly on our minds. His family is constantly on our minds. We want to make sure we are there for them, and it's unbelievable it has been a year already," he said.

Both men remember Clardy's dedication to the job.

"In everything that he did he tried to improve the quality of life of the people around him. Whether it was at home, whether it was at work in the community, he always strived to make it better. Might not be better for him, but it would be better for the people around him," his cousin, Clardy Jr., said.

"It wasn't just enforcement. He got to know the members of the community. He took a very strong interest in making sure he knew the people of his community in the zones that he worked. That's why everybody that you knew that knew Billy considered him a friend because he was one of those people. He had an infectious personality. A great smile in everyone that knew and loved him," McElyea said.

Both, in disbelief it's been a year since they've seen him.

"It seems like yesterday. When you have a problem or an issue that you normally call and talk or advice in situations that you come into, and just the bond that we have and the relationship that we had. There are times when you reach down and you want to call them and you want advice. That's the rough time, and in the past year there's long days. In the whole big scheme of things, it doesn't seem like it's been a year," Sgt. Clardy Jr. added.

The man accused of killing STAC Agent Billy Clardy III appeared in court last week. LaJeromeny Brown is charged with capital murder and faces the death penalty. Huntsville police arrested him moments after the shooting on Levert street in Huntsville. The Madison County District Attorney's Office said it expects the case to go before a grand jury in the spring of 2021.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 267589

Reported Deaths: 3877
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson36002519
Mobile20764377
Madison14854159
Tuscaloosa14065176
Montgomery12919247
Shelby1145079
Baldwin9626138
Lee813168
Morgan751258
Etowah716870
Marshall706358
Calhoun7027127
Houston565042
DeKalb528243
Cullman498553
St. Clair473357
Limestone469747
Lauderdale459357
Elmore444670
Walker3950112
Talladega391160
Jackson383923
Colbert351649
Blount328146
Autauga297942
Franklin268534
Coffee263723
Dale251059
Dallas237833
Chilton237245
Covington235838
Russell23503
Escambia209632
Tallapoosa192892
Chambers190154
Clarke166022
Pike166015
Marion153036
Winston147225
Lawrence142136
Pickens130621
Geneva13059
Marengo129224
Bibb128338
Butler122542
Barbour121929
Cherokee109024
Randolph108322
Fayette104516
Hale102432
Clay95627
Washington94422
Henry9217
Monroe85511
Lowndes83330
Cleburne81914
Macon77822
Lamar7448
Crenshaw74131
Conecuh73515
Bullock71320
Perry7067
Wilcox66218
Sumter61222
Greene46618
Choctaw43820
Coosa3934
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 397522

Reported Deaths: 4905
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby50688701
Davidson45733435
Knox21003166
Rutherford19456174
Hamilton18656169
Williamson1237087
Sumner10851145
Out of TN921754
Wilson823788
Montgomery731887
Sullivan7249116
Washington6772118
Maury645777
Blount628364
Putnam621085
Bradley583038
Unassigned577530
Madison5732117
Sevier538439
Robertson416457
Tipton392639
Hamblen378863
Gibson349672
Greene343074
Dyer336352
Anderson333032
Coffee310843
Dickson309839
Carter306363
Bedford302039
Lawrence298738
McMinn286357
Obion281155
Cumberland277738
Roane261033
Warren256019
Jefferson253635
Loudon249721
Fayette241040
Monroe240146
Hardeman231838
Weakley229936
Franklin229740
Hawkins219636
Lauderdale215223
Henderson200634
Wayne199112
White195519
Macon195431
Trousdale193412
Hardin190629
Rhea190136
Carroll189936
Marshall189722
Lincoln183622
Cocke175630
Cheatham174217
Campbell171224
Haywood170430
Henry167322
Giles160050
Overton159437
Smith152920
Johnson149323
McNairy145834
DeKalb129225
Fentress128424
Hickman127219
Bledsoe12325
Marion122719
Lake12097
Crockett120029
Scott11988
Grainger111519
Chester107723
Claiborne102010
Decatur98513
Unicoi97828
Benton89016
Cannon8424
Lewis83216
Morgan8297
Grundy82414
Humphreys7869
Union7805
Jackson74011
Polk72015
Stewart63918
Houston60821
Sequatchie6005
Clay58619
Meigs54212
Perry51722
Moore4242
Pickett41315
Van Buren3973
Hancock2034

Most Popular Stories

Community Events