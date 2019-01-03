Huntsville Police discuss murder numbers for 2018

We're taking a look at the number of murders in Huntsville for 2018. Police tell us there were 27 murders last year up five from the year before. Lieutenant Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said the numbers are unsettling.

"Definitely the number we can say is concerning, but we also like to say any death is concerning."

That number has some Huntsville residents and those who live outside the city concerned. One man who moved here from the Shoals said his mom is constantly worried about his safety.

"Tucker I need you to be careful where you're going I heard about another murder on the news, you know, in the huntsville area and she's always weary when she's up here driving around," said Tucker Nichols.

Johnson said the department is doing everything it can to stay on top of the crime which is hard because they can't predict when it'll happen.

"We're getting more tools at our disposal in the upcoming years with the crime intelligence center that we'll be developing over the next few months and next year and that'll be a key player in keeping some of these violent criminals out of our city."

Police can't say why the number of murders was up in 2018, but the crime intelligence center will be a collaboration with the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office, to round up violent criminals and keep them off the streets.

Johnson said they are still working five unsolved murders from 2018 and one from 2017.