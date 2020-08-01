Clear

Huntsville Police create response to community suggestions

The Huntsville Police Department published its 73-page report Friday afternoon.

Posted: Aug 1, 2020 12:07 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

After more than two months of off and on protests and calls for police reform around the country and in north Alabama, the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) released its response to a list of changes pushed for by local organizations.

Community activist Rev. Dexter Strong said Friday was "a good first step in a marathon of steps."

"I'm happy that HPD was responsive to community requests, but I am disappointed with what they put forward. The posture predominantly is that HPD is doing everything right already or it's constrained by state law. And if this posture continues to be the predominant attitude of HPD and city officials there will continue to be a rift between community leaders and the people who are called to protect and serve," Strong said.

Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson said many of the items called for by community organizations, like banning chokeholds and having an independent oversight committee, were already in place before coming up in recent weeks.

According to the report, Huntsville Police stopped training its officers to perform "lateral vascular neck restraints," commonly referred to as "chokeholds," back in 2014. However, the document states that while they are not taught in training, chokeholds are not outright forbidden by HPD. 

It states that "while 'chokeholds' are not a trained technique, and are not authorized under normal situations, there are circumstances when an officer's survival may allow for untrained techniques to be used."

Lt. Johnson said that the department is making some changes based on the recommendations from community groups like the Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform. One update is to have an internal committee made up of a captain and a few lieutenants who will be tasked with reviewing policies every two weeks.

"Having a committee is going to add structure. It's definitely going to make the policy making process change a little bit more robust," Lt. Johnson said.

A timeline for when that will begin hasn't been determined, but Lt. Johnson said it is in active development. He also said some former community programs will be coming back in the near future and the department will launch a podcast to have an ongoing dialogue with members of the community.

In addition, within the next 90 days, they will start populating a website with the department's policies and written directives. Lt. Johnson said he thinks that that along with the report published Friday will help keep the public engaged and interested in policing.

"We're hoping it has a positive effect with what we released. We're trying to be as transparent as possible. Everything, like I said, from our training to our policies to our community outreach programs," Lt. Johnson said.

Huntsville City Council Member Frances Akridge said she is supportive of the police department and was glad to see some of the steps taken with Friday's report. 

She said she is looking into ways to amend the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC), one of which would be to allow them the ability to continuously have access to the misconduct reports of officers.

"I think it would be very helpful if the Citizens Advisory Council not only every once in a while say, 'Oh, let's take a look at those stats,' but that they review them every month," Akridge said.

However, Strong said that the HPCAC needs far more independent power than it currently possesses.

"A citizens' advisory committee without subpoena power is toothless. And I also believe that the Citizens Advisory Committee should be completely detached from the political process. I'm not sure if elected officials should be appointing people to represent the interests of the public, considering that elected officials have political interests to protect and will appoint people who are reflective of their ideology," Strong said.

He said the HPCAC would be better suited under a diversity and inclusion office in the city government. It's unclear if the HPCAC as it currently exists could be moved under the purview of the current Office of Multicultural Affairs in Huntsville.

Right now, the organization is in the midst of reevaluating the protests that happened in Huntsville in early June in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The results of that won't be known until likely late August or early September, but Strong argued on Friday that even without seeing that review, he said HPD needs to make some changes to how it responds to protests like those.

"If HPD believes that they responded appropriately on June 1 and June 3, as per their bylaws, then there's a vast gulf between the value systems at work at HPD and among municipal leaders and people who feel disaffected and abused by law enforcement," Strong said. 

Community input on those protests is welcomed by the HPCAC until August 7. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 85278

Reported Deaths: 1531
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10939220
Mobile7879181
Montgomery5957139
Madison465825
Tuscaloosa375561
Baldwin298420
Shelby283631
Marshall279528
Lee238640
Unassigned226749
Morgan209814
Etowah179719
DeKalb159410
Elmore151435
Walker142060
Calhoun12978
Dallas123323
Houston121912
Franklin114420
Russell11431
Limestone111711
St. Clair11129
Cullman105011
Colbert100711
Lauderdale99010
Autauga96320
Escambia90915
Talladega81612
Chambers80038
Tallapoosa78178
Dale73818
Butler73335
Jackson7203
Coffee6725
Covington65920
Blount6583
Chilton6505
Pike6317
Lowndes54724
Barbour5395
Marion51024
Marengo50214
Clarke4699
Hale43825
Bullock42811
Perry4113
Winston41110
Wilcox3959
Randolph37810
Monroe3763
Conecuh35410
Sumter35217
Pickens3479
Bibb3442
Macon29812
Washington29610
Lawrence2810
Crenshaw2713
Choctaw26512
Greene23811
Henry2313
Cherokee2177
Geneva2040
Clay1895
Lamar1892
Fayette1625
Cleburne1101
Coosa892
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 102871

Reported Deaths: 1033
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby20082275
Davidson18676195
Rutherford575349
Hamilton539545
Knox357528
Williamson305622
Sumner304468
Unassigned28534
Out of TN270512
Wilson197320
Bradley159310
Sevier15725
Montgomery156811
Trousdale15676
Putnam150213
Robertson137416
Hamblen112513
Tipton10409
Blount9727
Maury9715
Washington8702
Bedford80810
Macon80313
Hardeman74711
Madison73911
Lake7260
Sullivan6847
Bledsoe6561
Loudon5903
Fayette5848
Anderson5505
Dickson5501
Gibson5001
Cheatham4944
Dyer4875
Rhea4661
McMinn45220
Jefferson4512
Lawrence4216
Henderson3920
Lauderdale3896
Hardin3637
Cumberland3566
Carter3544
Coffee3530
Obion3524
Warren3493
Cocke3481
Haywood3425
Smith3322
Greene3245
Giles3088
Monroe3059
Roane3021
DeKalb2891
McNairy2835
Hawkins2673
Franklin2424
Marshall2422
Lincoln2261
Hickman2030
Crockett1993
Wayne1971
Weakley1962
Claiborne1950
Marion1904
Carroll1813
White1813
Chester1711
Campbell1651
Henry1600
Grainger1470
Polk1341
Decatur1331
Overton1231
Unicoi1220
Cannon1070
Union1050
Jackson1030
Grundy942
Humphreys923
Johnson920
Sequatchie890
Meigs870
Scott800
Benton701
Hancock692
Perry680
Fentress660
Morgan651
Stewart630
Clay530
Houston500
Lewis411
Moore410
Van Buren280
Pickett191

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events