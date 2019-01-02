Huntsville Police charge suspect after New Year's Eve nightclub shooting

Huntsville Police booked Samuel Williams, 33, on Tuesday after he was involved in a shooting on New Year's Eve at Club 3208 on Long Avenue.

The suspect and another individual had a confrontation in front of the club. According to Huntsville Police, Williams went into the parking lot and got an AK-47 from a car and started firing off shots.

Williams received felony charges for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also charged with two misdemeanors for menacing and reckless endangerment.

Police say he was taken to the hospital after being shot by an armed security guard, and he was released Tuesday. No on else was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Huntsville Police at 256-427-7270 or 256-722-7100.