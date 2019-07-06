Huntsville Police charge man with First-Degree Assault after biting his wife's friend's finger off

A Huntsville man is behind bars after Huntsville Police said he bit a woman's finger off.
Investigators said Shay Michael Thome, 48, got into a fight with a friend of his wife's when he bit off her finger. Shortly after, he was tackled by some other men.
Thome was charged with First-Degree Assault and is currently being held in the Madison County Jail without bond. He was booked into jail around 3:11 Saturday morning.
