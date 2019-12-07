Huntsville Police charge man in murder of Huntsville officer Billy Clardy III

The Huntsville Police Department has released the name of the man charged in the murder of Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III in the line of duty on Friday.
LaJeromeny Brown is charged with capital murder. Police say he shot and killed Clardy during a drug investigation on Friday.
