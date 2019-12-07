Clear
Huntsville Police charge man in murder of Huntsville officer Billy Clardy III

LaJeromeny Brown

The Huntsville Police Department has released the name of the man charged in the murder of Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III in the line of duty on Friday.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

LaJeromeny Brown is charged with capital murder. Police say he shot and killed Clardy during a drug investigation on Friday.

