Huntsville Police catch man accused of robbing multiple business

Huntsville Police say they've nabbed a man who went on a violent crime spree.

Comarrius Cooper, 20, was arrested on multiple charges.

Police say they've connected him to three robberies. Investigators believe he robbed Al's tobacco outlet, Jersey Mike's Subs on Unviersity Drive, and a Dollar General on Jordan Lane at the beginning of the month.

Investigators say Cooper entered the Dollar General at 8:20 a.m. at the beginning of the month and he pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. They say 10 minutes later he robbed the Jersey Mike's about five miles away.

Police said Cooper had an accomplice, and they were after money at each of the businesses.

Officers arrested Cooper days later after they found him driving a stolen car. They shared with WAAY 31 they found drugs, a gun, and evidence connecting him to the robberies, in that car.

Police haven't said what evidence that is, but they tell me he also faces charges in Cullman County for violating his probation and receiving stolen property.

Investigators are working to determine if Cooper is connected to any more recent robberies in the area. If you know anything about the person who helped him, call police.