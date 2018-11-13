Huntsville Police believe teens may be responsible for three recent crimes

WAAY 31 learned more about a rash of crimes over the holiday weekend that happened in less than 24 hours. Police are now trying to figure out if the same group of teens is responsible.

First cars were broken into in south Huntsville, then the Jones Valley Waffle House was robbed at gunpoint and then a group of teens crashed a stolen car into the fence of a Huntsville home. Police said they can't say if the same people are responsible for the crimes, but they're working to figure out who the suspects are.

"If you're out that late, then you're probably up to no good," said Bill Barry, who lives in south Huntsville.

Barry said this isn't the first time crime has hit south Huntsville, but the most recent spree has caught his attention. Huntsville Police are working to find the people, likely teens, responsible, but investigators can't say if it's the same group.

"We haven't fully connected the dots yet with these particular crimes, but one common thing is that the offenders are young people, if not teenagers," said Lt. Michael Johnson, with the Huntsville Police Department.

Police said they're reviewing home surveillance video that shows one guy breaking into a car. Barry said if it is the same group of teens, then they're becoming bolder.

"Life of crime starter kit, I guess. Start out doing something easy like break-ins. Then if we think these are the same guys, they moved up to armed robbery now. Just working their way up the ladder," he said.

Barry hopes parents are paying attention since the crimes have happened when teens should be sleeping.

"The parents aren't paying attention. Maybe the parents are really busy and don't have as much time to pay attention as they should. Kids are going to get into things they shouldn't get into," Barry said.

As for the kids responsible, he hopes they learn their lesson before it's too late.

"Find something positive to do with your life that's not going to get you in trouble, because it's just going to lead you down the wrong path," Barry said.

If you recognize the guy in the home surveillance video or know anything about the other crimes, then you are asked to contact Huntsville Police.