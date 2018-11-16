Clear

Huntsville Police arrest suspect on counterfeit money charges

The suspect mainly used the counterfeit bill at restaurants.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 2:47 PM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 2:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Police are still searching for this suspect who is wanted for passing counterfeit money.

Huntsville Police arrested and charged Scott Crook, 40, for possession of a forged instrument 1st degree and theft by deception 1st degree Friday morning. He was apprehended after an anonymous tip from a citizen.

Crook was sought in relation to the passing of counterfeit $100 bills. Videos and photos were released by Huntsville Police in October from the Firehouse Subs on Carl T. Jones Drive where Crook used a fake $100 bill for a purchase and received change back.

Other businesses also fell victim to the counterfeits. The police department discovered Friday that Crook had six more of the counterfeit bills on him.

Huntsville Police are still looking for another suspect who presented a similar counterfeit as the bill used by Crook at a Five Points business. It has the same serial number.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to call 256-722-7100 or 256-427-7270.

