Photo Gallery 3 Images
Huntsville Police arrested and charged Scott Crook, 40, for possession of a forged instrument 1st degree and theft by deception 1st degree Friday morning. He was apprehended after an anonymous tip from a citizen.
Crook was sought in relation to the passing of counterfeit $100 bills. Videos and photos were released by Huntsville Police in October from the Firehouse Subs on Carl T. Jones Drive where Crook used a fake $100 bill for a purchase and received change back.
Other businesses also fell victim to the counterfeits. The police department discovered Friday that Crook had six more of the counterfeit bills on him.
Huntsville Police are still looking for another suspect who presented a similar counterfeit as the bill used by Crook at a Five Points business. It has the same serial number.
Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to call 256-722-7100 or 256-427-7270.
Related Content
- Huntsville Police arrest suspect on counterfeit money charges
- Athens Police arrest third suspect in recent counterfeit money crimes
- Police searching for counterfeiting suspect
- Man arrested for printing counterfeit money
- Investigation into counterfeit money leads to arrest
- How to spot counterfeit money
- Man charged with using counterfeit money to buy gun
- High speed chase and counterfeit money lead to an arrest
- Decatur woman arrested as result of counterfeit money investigation
- Police identify man wanted for passing counterfeit money