Clear

Huntsville Police arrest man following hammer assault

Huntsville Police said the attack happened near the second precinct office on Clinton Avenue in downtown Huntsville.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Huntsville Police arrested a man after they said he attacked another man with a hammer.

The assault happened Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Clinton Avenue, just west of Memorial Parkway.

Officers said the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested and was charged with second-degree assault.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events