Huntsville Police arrested a man after they said he attacked another man with a hammer.
The assault happened Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Clinton Avenue, just west of Memorial Parkway.
Officers said the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect was arrested and was charged with second-degree assault.
Related Content
- Huntsville Police arrest man following hammer assault
- Man arrested for public intoxication, assaulting Ardmore Police officer
- Police arrest Huntsville man on drug trafficking charges
- Huntsville Police arrest Irondale man suspected for robbery in Kentucky
- Huntsville police arrest GameStop robbery suspect
- Huntsville police arrest purse snatching suspect
- Man charged with assaulting Decatur police officers
- Man charged with assaulting Collinsville police officers
- Huntsville man arrested for pipe bomb possession
- Huntsville Police officer shot
Scroll for more content...