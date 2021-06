The Huntsville Police Department arrested a man after a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning.

It happened after 1 a.m. in the area of University Drive and Old Monrovia Road. A vehicle and a pedestrian were involved.

Officials arrested 29-year-old Brandon Swanger. He's accused of leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time as next of kin is still being notified.