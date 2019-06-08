Clear
Huntsville Police arrest man accused of producing child pornography, rape and sodomy

Gabriel Rainer Edwards, 31, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday afternoon. He is being held on a $97,500 bond. Gabriel Rainer Edwards, 31, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday afternoon. He is being held on a $97,500 bond.

Investigators said the victim is a family member.

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 4:04 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Huntsville Police arrested a man who they said committed several sex crimes involving a family member.

Investigators arrested Gabriel Rainer Edwards, 31, on Friday afternoon and charged him with production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

Police said they and another agency will be executing search warrants on various electronic devices controlled by Edwards in the coming days.

Relatives of the victim turned over "video evidence" to police when the reported crimes were discovered. Investigators worked quickly to acquire search warrants and locate Edwards as well as gain access to his electronic devices.

According to court documents, on April 13, 2007, Edwards was indicted on charges of attempted murder and first-degree robbery. On December 10, 2007, he entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to the charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

He was given a split sentence of five years in prison and five years of probation.

Jail records show Edwards is being held on a $97,500 bond. 

