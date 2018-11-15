Clear

Huntsville Police arrest Irondale man suspected for robbery in kentucky

Maxwell Hayslip, a 26-year-old resident of Irondale, Alabama, was arrested by Huntsville Police on Wednesday for a bank robbery in Lexington, Kentucky.

Police received a call around 8:00 a.m. that involved Hayslip sleeping in a parked vehicle at a lot at University Drive and Paramount Drive. They arrested him for drug possession. 

During the arrest, police found possible evidence of other crimes which led them to contact law enforcement officials in Kentucky. In communicating with them, it was confirmed that Hayslip was a suspect in a bank robbery case in their jurisdiction.

Hayslip is in the Madison County jail awaiting his extradition to face charges in Lexington, Kentucky.

