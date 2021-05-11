Huntsville Police are investigating a late night shooting

The Madison County Coroner confirmed that one person was shot and killed Monday night in South Huntsville. Dr. Tyler Berryhill says it happened at 9:00 PM, at Burgandy Square Apartments on Binford Drive. Huntsville Police are investigating at this time, and an autopsy will be performed this week.
Stay with WAAY 31 for the latest in this story.
Posted: May 11, 2021 6:51 AM
