Huntsville Police and Fire & Rescue investigating 12 fires in same neighborhood

Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire & Rescue said they believe one person or the same group of people set 12 different fires in the same neighborhood since September.

Investigators say the suspects set fire to unoccupied homes, cars and dumpsters in the area of Pulaski Pike and University Drive. Some of the homes were set on fire multiple times.

Investigators from several departments met to discuss all the cases Wednesday.

Authorities said the fire that happened at the home Monday is being investigated as an arson investigation, and just two blocks down the road two homes have been set on fire a combined six times in the last 4 months.

Calvin James said grew up in the Northwoods neighborhood and wants to know who’s setting all the fires.

"They shouldn't be setting houses on fire, and whoever is doing that. They're wrong for that," he said.

James' question is one police and fire investigators are working hard to answer.

"In this packet are the cards that we are holding. It's a lot of great detail and intel our investigators have pieced together over time," said Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville Police.

James said he doesn't live in the neighborhood anymore, but he visits often and it's what everyone is talking about it.

"Like two blocks of houses. The houses that is abandoned, they've been setting them on fire. I don't understand why they are doing it," James added.

The Fire Marshal's office said it needs people in the area to come forward if they see anything suspicious.

"Please be mindful. Be aware of your surroundings," Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Jaco said.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue said no one has been hurt in any of the 12 fires, but James is worried that he could change.

"Stop setting stuff on fire. Just quit," James added.

Huntsville Police want to get the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the case.

"I just reached out to several of their agents this afternoon and they are interested in this case. We are going to try to prosecute these offenders to the fullest extent of the law," said Capt. Mike Izzo with Huntsville Police.

Police said they are working to not only increase patrol but also to install surveillance cameras in the area.