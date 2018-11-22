Huntsville Police add extra patrols to shopping areas during holiday season

Huntsville Police is focused on keeping you safe as the official holiday shopping season is underway. Officers are allowed to work extra hours this holiday season starting on Black Friday.

Elaine Maple said she's visiting her mom for Thanksgiving, and she's happy to hear police officers will be patrolling parking lots and stores in Huntsville.

"If they are going to open the stores late at night then for the safety of the public and for people coming in and out it's a good thing to have," she said.

Sergeant Chis Riley with Huntsville Police said the program is called Safe Shop. Huntsville Police will have officers in marked and unmarked cars making sure you're safe.

"It's going to be at all the malls, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowes along with several other shopping areas," he said.

The holiday season is always a busy time of year around town, and Frank Crim said his family will feel safer with the police watching shopping areas.

"You know it's the just the holiday season and everyone is rushing around. Their presence will deter a lot of crime because of just the fact that they know they're there," Crim explained.

Sergeant Riley said although police will be out, he wants you to also be vigilant.

"We will be highly visible, but we want to remind you to be highly aware of your surroundings and have your keys ready when you come out of your store," he said.