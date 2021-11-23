UPDATE: Huntsville Police find elderly woman who wandered from home Tuesday morning

UPDATE: Huntsville Police said Aiba Troncoso was found safe and offered their thanks to all who helped in the search.

ORIGINAL: Huntsville Police are actively searching for an elderly woman who wandered away from her home overnight.

Aiba Troncoso, 77, was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Carters Gin Road, wearing blue and white pajamas, according to the department. She was reported missing around 9:30 a.m. and needs medical attention for a pre-existing condition, police said.

Anyone who sees Troncoso or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call HPD at 256-722-7100.