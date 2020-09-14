Huntsville Police actively patrolling school zones as students return to school

Monday in Huntsville City Schools, students returned to the traditional classroom.

The extra cars and school buses on the road meant police actively patrolled school zones for the first time in about six months. They stopped anyone who they caught speeding in a school zone.

"We're making sure people aren't speeding, that they're actually paying attention to the flashing lights of the school zones, the speed limits of the school zones, the active times that are posted and making sure all these children and the parents of these children get to school safely," said Officer Bruce Jansen with Huntsville Police.

WAAY 31 was allowed to follow an officer but not ride along because of concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

The department said officers wrote about 20 speeding tickets in school zones on Monday morning, Jansen made three of those traffic stops.

"These school zones are active, and a lot of these kids walk to school or ride bikes, and so if they wander out into the street you can stop a lot faster if you're doing 25 instead of lets say 50," Jansen explained.

The department said on average drivers were caught going about 20 miles over the posted school zone limits.

"The importance of paying attention to a school zone is quite possibly the difference between the life and death of a child," Jansen added.

He said drivers need to slow down and leave a little earlier if you have someplace to be.

"These school zones we have no tolerance. OK? It's 25. Not 40, not 45," he explained to one driver he pulled over.

Huntsville Police said anyone caught speeding in one of these school zones will face a fine of more than $200 and officers will be out patrolling all school year.

The department said five of those speeders were also issued warnings for things such as not having updated their car registrations or not having their licenses on them at the time of the stop.