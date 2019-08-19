Huntsville Police Department taking applications for its spring academy

The Huntsville Police Department is now taking applications for its spring academy.

Officer Karl Kissich, the police recruiter, said more than 270 people have already applied, but they hope to triple that number. They hope anyone who is interested will apply because of the opportunity to serve the community.

"Do you want to have a lot of really awesome stories about cool stuff you did or are you content with what you are doing right now? When I get to the end of my days, I get to be like, that was awesome. I've seen some of the coolest things and been able to do some really great things for the community," Kissich said.

When you apply, Kissich said you also have to schedule your physical fitness test or your application will not be considered. The process closes October 1st and the academy will start in March.

If you're interested, you can apply here.