Huntsville police: Shooting victim shows up to hospital Tuesday afternoon

A shooting victim showed up to Huntsville Hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to Huntsville police.

Lt. Michael Johnson said officers learned people in two different cars were shooting at each other along Pulaski Pike near Stringfield Road when the victim was shot.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Right now, officers are gathering information, but don’t believe anyone else was hurt.

The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m.

