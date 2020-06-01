Huntsville Police: Protesters throw chairs at first responders at Bridge Street

Huntsville Police responded to Bridge Street Town Centre late Monday to protect businesses after there were reports of protesters moving from downtown to the site.

Police said none of the businesses were broken into, but several protesters tied to the day's protests on the killing of George Floyd threw chairs at first responders, broke plants and flipped over trash cans.

Bridge Street Protests

No injuries were reported.

One person was taken into custody, but police have not said what charges say may face.

Police are clearing the scene.

