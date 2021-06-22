Huntsville police officers receive life-saving equipment

The Huntsville Police Department is getting life-saving gear for all of its officers that will help protect them and citizens in Huntsville.

Law enforcement are often the first ones to arrive at a scene, and now with a donation from Hometown Lenders they will have all the proper equipment to provide life-saving medical attention.

"The first thing is as officers arrive on scene we want them to have all the tools to help render aid immediately upon the scene. A lot of times the seconds between the time when they arrive and emergency medical personal arrive can be the difference between life and death," said John Taylor, President of Hometown Lenders.

Hometown Lenders is the company that's donating more than $30,000 worth of wound kits to the Huntsville Police Department.

Taylor said there's a lot of great tools in the kits, such as a tourniquet, that will help save lives

And that's something Huntsville Police Officer Larry Tomlin is familiar with.

"I've been doing this since the '90s and I've been to several officers' funerals and there's been civilians I've watched pass away," said Tomlin.

Tomlin understands the importance of officers having these kits because he bought his own and has used it to save two lives!

"The first one I went to was back last year in December. It was a gunshot victim and I used hyfin vented chest seal which is contained in these kits. We have two chest seals in these kits and you can use those for entrance wounds and exit wounds," said Tomlin.

Combined with a tourniquet, those tools put victims in the 90th percentile for survival

"So, having this gear and coming up on people that need trauma treatment, it's good to have," said Tomlin.

Tomlin said they're thankful that John and his company are donating the kits.

"By the end of the year we will have donated 500 units. The goal was to make sure that every Huntsville Police Department officer had one of these units in their squad car," said Taylor.

Tomlin said that it only takes about an hour or two to get an officer trained to use one of the kits.

Each kit costs about $79 to make.