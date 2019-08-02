Huntsville police officers patrolling citywide for start of school

It's the last weekend before Huntsville students return to school. Police say everyone needs to give themselves extra time for Monday's commute. Officers say they will be patrolling citywide.

A Huntsville City Schools parent, Takeria Mose, said she's ready for her kids to get back to school.

"I'm happy the summer is over," she sad.

Bruce Jansen, a Huntsville police officer, says it's their job is to make sure everything starts back smoothly.

"Pay attention to your driving. Don't be distracted. Pay attention to school zones. Pay attention to the children and the people who are directing traffic for these children," he said.

Huntsville police will be on high alert for the first few weeks of school making sure people are obeying the law and paying attention behind the wheel.

"There is zero tolerance for speeding in school zones, so please be mindful, watch the signs and watch your speed. If you come out on a roadway and you're in a school zone, just because you've passed the sign and didn't see it is not an excuse," Jansen said.

Parents said they think just the sight of a police officer will slow anyone down.

"A lot of people tend to be scared when the police is around. They tend to drive more safely, so hopefully, they be doing the right thing with the police being out. I think it's going to be a good thing. I think it's going to work out," Mose said.

Mose is hoping for a smooth transition for everyone.

"[I hope] for all kids to make it home and to school with no issues, no accidents, no anything," she said.