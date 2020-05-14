Huntsville Police officer under investigation for violating coronavirus Stay At Home health order

WAAY 31 learned a Huntsville Police Department officer is under investigation by the department.

She's accused of illegally training dogs in Big Spring Park.

The Huntsville Police Department is looking into Facebook posts made during Alabama's coronavirus Stay At Home order. They include pictures that show dogs being trained in Big Spring Park.

Thursday, the city said any parks open during the health order could not have events going on inside of them, and they were only open for people to walk through.

A concerned viewer sent WAAY 31 the Facebook posts. The business that made the posts is named a K9's Purpose Training.

A post to its Facebook page on April 16 in the middle of Alabama's Stay At Home health order offered group dog training in Big Spring Park.

WAAY 31 learned the owner of the business is Ashley Carlton, a Huntsville Police officer, so we asked Huntsville Police about the posts.

The department said: "She is an employee of the Huntsville Police Department and there is an ongoing administrative investigation into these allegations."

The post offers training for $30 a dog. According to the city of Huntsville, charging for a service in a public park makes this a business.

WAAY 31 talked to Carlton over the phone Thursday. She didn't want to go on camera. She said she offers dog training for free if the owner agrees to wear a bite suit. She's adamant she is allowed to train dogs in the city's park and no one has ever complained before.

The city of Huntsville said a business cannot hold any event in any city park without a special events permit. The city said no permits were issued during the coronavirus health orders.

It is important to note the Facebook post stated there was on- and off-leash training being offered. Huntsville has a leash law which means a dog must be leashed if not on it's owners property.

WAAY 31 is working to learn more about the department's investigation into Carlton.