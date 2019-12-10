Huntsville police officer to be buried in Maple Hill Cemetery

Officer Billy Clardy III will be laid to rest Tuesday afternoon.

WAAY 31 will stream the procession that follows live both on air and online. It's expected to begin at 2 p.m.

The procession will start at the Mayfair Church of Christ on Carl T. Jones Drive. It will then go to Whitesburg Drive onto California Street, and from California Street to McClung Avenue, where Maple Hill Cemetery is located.

Huntsville police say drivers should expect traffic delays in these areas. They say if you typically drive through this area, plan ahead and consider taking another route.

WAAY 31 also did some research on the historic cemetery. We learned prominent community members have been buried there since 1818, and now, Officer Clardy will join.

The City of Huntsville website states Maple Hill Cemetery holds the graves of hundreds of brave men who served in major wars. Five senators and five Alabama governors are also buried there, as well as the brother-in-law of President Abraham Lincoln.

City officials say the cemetery covers 77 acres of land and includes part of Leroy Pope's estate, one of Huntsville's early settlers. It now holds between 80,000 and 100,000 burials.

Officer Clardy's processional will begin around 3 p.m. and will last around an hour. Clardy's family will then lay him to rest with a private graveside service.