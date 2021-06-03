Huntsville Police: Officer stomping on man ‘does not reflect standards,’ is ‘outside of policy’

The Huntsville Police Department released this statement Thursday afternoon.

It is referring to a Sunday incident you can read more about HERE

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Statement:

The Huntsville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division has concluded its investigation into the actions of officers during their response to a 911 call by a convenience store employee at 905 Memorial Parkway at 6 p.m., on Sunday, May 30.

During the response, the subject of the citizen-call resisted arrest, and the responding officers employed use-of-force techniques to gain compliance.

Internal Affairs’ investigation included review of all body camera, in-store surveillance camera, and private cell phone camera footage, providing multiple viewing angles of the event from initial contact through completion of the arrest process. One of the responding officers was found to have acted outside of applicable HPD policy and did not adhere to the training provided by HPD. This action does not reflect the standards of our department.

The case has been referred to the Chief of Police for disciplinary review in accordance with the City of Huntsville Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual. This process will result in both addressing individual behavior and further solidifying the Department-wide standards for law enforcement conduct.