Huntsville Community Resource Officer retires from department

A Huntsville Police Officer retired from the department after spending more than 20 years serving and protecting the community.

Dwight Atkinson retired from the department as a Community Resource Officer.

He spent time in the gang unit, as a school resource officer, and a patrol officer. Atkinson said prior to becoming a Huntsville Police Officer he spent 20 years in the Army as a dog handler and Military Police. He's thankful for everyone who has helped him throughout his career.

"To all the businesses and Huntsville City, I love you. You treated me well, and I treated you well and that's the way it's supposed to be and all the convenience store owners for giving me all the information i needed. Huntsville city is great," he said.

Atkinson in his final role in the department as a community resource officer worked with businesses, the homeless and on community outreach.

Atkinson said he now plans to spend time with his grandchildren and the rest of his family during his retirement.