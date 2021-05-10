Clear
Huntsville police officer’s murder conviction could bring change to policies and procedures

The city is already working on a 911 Co-Response Program to bring experts and providers to the scene of mental health calls.

Posted: May 10, 2021 4:22 PM
Updated: May 10, 2021 5:29 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

All attorneys and the family of Jeffrey Parker are calling for change after Huntsville Police Officer William Darby was convicted of murder.

"He as well as everyone else has his demons," Bill Parks said.

Official mugshot of William Darby after guilty verdict in his murder trial

He was Parker's best friend and was devastated by how his life came to an end.

"He just asked for help. He wanted help, and what ended up in a situation where he asked for help turned out terribly," Parks said.

Parks believes the Huntsville Police Department's policies and procedures for a mental health call need to be re-evaluated.

"We don't need a situation where people don't call the police if they're in trouble," Parks said.

"I hope that it was not in vain," Bill Parker added.

Bill is still mourning the death of his brother but hopes it can make a difference.

"I hope Jeff's death results in better mental health responses," Bill said.

Huntsville police say they are working to increase CIT officers or officers with Crisis Intervention Training throughout its department. The 40-hour certification training teaches officers how to respond to mental health crises.

Some who go through the certification class also participate in continuing education throughout the year. They also receive any updated training material to review.

All other officers receive at least 16 hours of CIT training to get basic knowledge on how to de-escalate a mental health crisis.

There are currently 75 officers who are fully CIT certified. The department expects to certify 10 more officers next month. WAAY 31 reached out to the Huntsville Police Department to see if Officer Darby or any of the other officers at the suicide call in 2018 were CIT certified. We were told to reach out to the city and are still waiting to hear back.

Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard says he doesn't believe there's a lack of training at the Huntsville Police Department.

"Nobody out there will deny that there are dangerous situations or potentially dangerous situations, and there's no denying that the individuals who respond to these types of calls should be admired for that," Broussard said.

He believes each mental health call is different, but doesn't believe Darby's actions in April 2018 followed training or policies and procedures.

"He was not justified in any way for what he did to Mr. Parker," Broussard said.

However, the defense says otherwise bringing in the head of training at the Huntsville Police Department. He testified Darby acted according to protocol and did nothing wrong. Darby's attorney, Robert Tuten, says everyone is now paying attention to this case and the possible repercussions it will have on other agencies.

"It will affect every law enforcement agency in the state and how they protect the citizens and how they respond to calls with people with a gun, how they respond to suicide threats," Tuten said.

The city of Huntsville is also working on a 911 Co-Response Program. The goal of the program is to help the department better respond to mental health calls and prevent any deadly situations like what happened to Parker.

There are 3 levels in that program. Right now, we are in level 1 with officers receiving CIT training to help de-escalate any person in a mental health crisis.

The city is working to get to level 2 by the end of this year. It would bring mental health providers to the scene to help.

Level 3 adds resources and crisis call centers to the area. That way those types of calls go directly to mental health experts instead of officers.

"Each particular case is different," Broussard said. "Every case should be looked at by its own merits."

Broussard adds that Darby's case does not reflect the Huntsville Police Department.

"I think it was pretty apparent in this case the individual of William Ben Darby. I really do. I think he had no business being a police officer, truthfully," Broussard said.

More details on that 911 co-response program will be revealed during the city council meeting this Thursday. Some city council members are also expected to address the case during that meeting.

