Huntsville Police Officer injured in wreck

Huntsville Police say one of their own officers is recovering after he drove through a patch of black ice, spun out of control and hit another car.

Police say it all happened at U.S. 231 at Greenlawn Drive around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police tell WAAY 31 the officer's car spun out of control, went over the median and into the Northbound lanes of traffic. They say that's when another driver ran into the side of the officer's car.

Both drivers were taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

The Alabama Department of Transportation treated the black ice in that area. Madison County Sheriff's Office says there have been multiple wrecks over the past few days in that same spot because of rain and the freezing temperatures.