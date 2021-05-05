Huntsville Police Officer William Darby takes stand in his murder trial

Huntsville Police Officer William Darby has taken the stand in his own defense at his murder trial.

This is the third day of his murder trial in the death of Jeffrey Parker. The prosecution rested its case Tuesday (see that HERE).

Darby is charged with shooting a suicidal Parker in 2018 while Parker held a gun to his own head.

On the stand today, Darby testified that he feared he was going to see "one of my officers" get hurt.

