Huntsville Police: Man wanted after posting nude photo online

Huntsville Police are asking the public for help in finding a man accused of “distribution of a private image.”
Anthony “Amp” Lacy, 55, is accused of distributing a nude photograph of his domestic partner on social media against their wishes.
If you have information regarding the incident, you are asked to call Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100.
